High Point Courthouse closed after water pipe floods part of building

The courthouse will be closed through next week for repairs but is expected to reopen by Monday, Jan. 31.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Courthouse is temporarily closed after a pipe ruptured earlier this week creating water damage to the building.

The flooding started on the fourth floor from a ruptured one-inch water line pipe. Officials said the east side of the building was impacted on all floors by water damage. The clerk said they used plastic bags to protect files and equipment. Officials said no records were damaged as a result of the ruptured line. However, the issue will push back some criminal court cases, according to the clerk.

“Many of the District Court cases are being moved to virtual hearings,” according to Guilford County Chief District Court Teresa Vincent. “Cases in our Juvenile Delinquency and High Point DSS courts will be moved to courtroom 3G in the Greensboro Courthouse. High Point First Appearances will be held in the High Point Jail, Domestic Violence ex-parte cases and the High Point Civil Calendar call will be held remotely.”

“It is Guilford County’s highest priority to ensure the safety and security of our staff and the public who utilize this building to conduct business daily,” said Guilford County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joe Craig. “The building houses employees from Guilford County Administrative Office of the Courts and Guilford County Government. All agencies have standing mitigation plans to ensure essential services can continue to operate in these types of situations.”

The courthouse will be closed through next week for repairs but is expected to reopen by Monday, Jan. 31. Meantime, the Greensboro Courthouse will be open.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center in High Point is located within the building and they were not impacted by the water damage. Their services will remain open.

Residents with pending court cases for next week who need to contact the High Point Public Defender’s Office are asked to call the Greensboro office instead at (336) 412-7777.

• The High Point Magistrates Office has been temporarily relocated and will be working out of the High Point Police Department located at 1730 Westchester Drive in order to prevent most first appearances from having to go to Greensboro during this impacted period.

• High Point Criminal Superior Court Sessions scheduled for next week are canceled and will be rescheduled.

• Cases being prosecuted by the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office in High Point will be rescheduled. Anyone needing to contact the High Point Office can call (336) 822-6710 or the Greensboro Office at (336 412-7600.

• All other High Point Court matters will be referred to Greensboro until the incident is resolved.

To find out the status of upcoming court cases to be held at the High Point location of the Guilford County Courthouse, please contact the Guilford County Clerk of Courts Office by calling (336) 412-7300. Residents are encouraged to monitor NCCourts for any updates or early re-opening information on this matter