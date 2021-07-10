Shooting sparked by fight left one man dead, 2 others hurt, including 16-year-old girl in Winston-Salem

Police say it happened at the Rolling Hills Apartment complex on Ferrell Court Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead and two others including a teenager are hurt after a fight leads to a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Officers responded to multiple reports of multiple shooting victims at the Rolling Hills Apartment complex located on Ferrell Court Monday at 6:52 p.m.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Krishanda Ketrell McClam who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

McClam was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition. A 16-year-old female (name withheld due to her age) had an injury related to the shooting. She was also taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injury. The 16-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Responding officers were alerted to an additional victim located in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank located at 701 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers say a family member drove 23-year-old Kelvin Rayvon James Jr. away from the Ferrell Court area after learning that he had been shot to seek medical help. The family member stopped at the bank and called for medical help.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the bank parking lot to provide medical assistance, however Kelvin James Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin for Mr. Kelvin James Jr. has been notified of his death.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.

Investigators discovered that Mr. Kelvin James Jr. was had a verbal dispute with another man which led to a shooting in the breezeway of one of the apartment buildings. Numerous people were in the breezeway during this fight. Investigators believe the two female persons were incidentally struck by the gunfire and were not targeted.

This investigation is still on going and the specific details related to the investigation will not be released at this time. The death of Mr. Kelvin James Jr. marks the 33rd Homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2021, as compared to 23 homicides for the same period of time in 2020.