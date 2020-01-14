WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a shooting between a homeowner and a robbery suspect.

Officers responded to the call on Sagewood Lane just after noon Monday.

Police said after arriving, officers discovered that homeowners on Sagewood Lane had been notified their home was been broken into.

Officers say the homeowners discovered the suspect in their house, and that's when the shooting occurred. However, the suspect got away.

Police say a nearby home was hit during the shooting, but no one was injured.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

