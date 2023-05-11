Teen killed, 1 injured in Center Ave. shooting in Burlington, police say

Burlington police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a double shooting on Center Avenue.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Center Avenue about a shooting. That's when officers found two people. A 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound.

The 26-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police said the 16-year-old died on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

