Two arrested, charged in Winston-Salem death investigation turned homicide: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in a homicide investigation that began as a death investigation in Winston-Salem.

The victim of the case and investigation was Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa, 28.

Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police arrested and charged David Mejia Luna, 26, with murder. Also arrested and charged was his cousin, Andres Mejia Arellanes, 38.

Back in Dec. 2020, officers got an “unknown trouble” call indicating that a passerby had found a dead person on the side of the roadway in the 4000 block of High Point Road.

Officers responded to the scene to investigate and discovered a woman lying on the side of the roadway as reported. The woman was identified as Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa.

Preliminary investigative findings indicated that foul play was likely involved in the incident at the time, police stated.

A couple of days later, the death investigation turned into a homicide, as the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa, 28, died as a result of gunshot wounds.