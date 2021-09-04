Police investigating two separate shootings in Greensboro overnight

Police said the shooting happened on Drawbridge Parkway Friday around 11:30 p.m. The second one happened on Spring Garden Street Saturday around 2:30 a.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in the city overnight.

DRAWBRIDGE PARKWAY

The first shooting happened on Drawbridge Parkway near the I-840, Highway 220 interchange.

Police said they responded to the 3500 block of Drawbridge Parkway in reference to a shooting around 11:30 p.m.

That's where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Police said no suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

SPRING GARDEN STREET

Police said they responded to another shooting on Spring Garden Street a few hours later.

Police were called to the 200 block of Spring Garden Street where they found two people who had been shot.

Both people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time.