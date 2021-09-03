x
Crime

Young child shot to death in Winston-Salem

Police said a child was killed Friday night on Martindale Road in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a child shooting death.

Police said the child was shot Friday night after 7 p.m. on Martindale Road in Winston-Salem and died. 

WFMY News 2 is still working to find out more information and will bring you updates. 

    

