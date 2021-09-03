Young child shot to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a child shooting death.
Police said the child was shot Friday night after 7 p.m. on Martindale Road in Winston-Salem and died.
WFMY News 2 is still working to find out more information and will bring you updates.
