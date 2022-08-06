Man killed, two injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

Officers said a man was walking to his car when he was hit by a bullet and killed during an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were shot and one man was killed as he was walking to his car in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting on the 1700 block of Peachtree Street Tuesday night.

Officers found 61-year-old Benigo Silva-Miguel dead in the street as well as numerous shell casings indicating an exchange of gun shots.

Shortly after the shooting, Therriel Cuthbertson, 33, and Dioncia Lowe, 21, drove themselves to the hospital while suffering gunshot wounds.

Cuthbertson is in stable condition and Lowe was treated and released from the hospital.

Winston-Salem's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and determined that the unknown suspects in a dark SUV were driving on Peachtree Street when they stopped near Bellauwood Street and began shooting.

Silva-Miguel was walking to his car during the shooting when he was shot and killed.

The suspects in the dark SUV left the scene.

Silva-Miguel's death marks the 27th homicide in Winston-Salem this year.

This investigation is ongoing.