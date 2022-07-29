x
Crime

Stray gunfire hits two vehicles in Mcdonald's parking lot near Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem officials said they are not aware of anyone with injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant hitting two vehicles near Hanes Mall Friday afternoon, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said stray rounds of bullets hit two vehicles in a McDonald's parking lot near the mall. Police said they are not aware of any injuries involved in this incident.

This investigation is ongoing. 

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details about what led up to the shooting. 

