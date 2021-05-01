Watch Live | Alamance County Sheriff addresses 1st homicide of 2021

Three people were charge in connection to a deadly shooting on Durham Street in Alamance County on Jan. 3.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson will hold a press conference Tuesday, Jan 5. to discuss the first homicide of 2021 in Alamance County.

Three people were charged in connection to a deadly shooting on Durham Street early in the morning of Jan. 4. William Gene Williams III was killed in his home during a robbery, Sheriff Johnson said.

Williams III was killed while selling a firearm he had listed on Facebook to the suspects, Sheriff Johnson said. Isaac Jermaine Weathersby IV examined the firearm Williams III handed him before turning and shooting him and at other witnesses inside Williams III's house.

Witnesses gave officials a description of three suspects including the shooter in a blue Nissan Altima. The vehicle was spotted on University Drive in Elon. Elon police attempted to stop it, but the driver refused. A high-speed chase ensued, Johnson said.

The vehicle was later stopped in Greensboro by the Greensboro Police Department. Road spikes were deployed to stop the vehicle, Johnson said. The three suspects attempted to run away, but they were caught, Johnson said.

Sheriff Johnson said all three suspects are from the 9-Trey Gang from High Point.

"[Weathersby IV] has an extensive criminal record," Johnson said.

Johnson said there has been a jump in crime along the I-40 corridor.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.