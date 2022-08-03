1 deputy dead, 2 injured; suspect dead in Wayne County

Suspect is dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing on 3 Wayne County deputies. The deputies were at his home to serve involuntary commitment papers.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Three North Carolina sheriff's deputies were shot Monday morning south of Goldsboro, leaving one dead and two injured, authorities said.

According to Wayne County Government, the deputies responded to the home on Arrington Bridge Road and were shot by the person inside.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, later died at the hospital.

Cpl. Andrew Cox, 37, and deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, 27, were also injured from shots and taken to the hospital in serious conditions. Torres was released around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line... Posted by Wayne County Government, North Carolina on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The Wayne County deputies were trying to serve involuntary commitment papers, pertaining to mental health. It is unclear who submitted the involuntary commitment order.

The County's public affairs director, Joel Gillie reports the deputies had no reason to think the suspect was dangerous.

WNCN CBS 17 reports law enforcement and SWAT were in an almost nine-hour stand-off, that ended around 8 p.m.