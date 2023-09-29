'I'm hiding in the bathroom' | 911 calls released in deadly High Point home invasion

Police said someone shot and killed a man inside the Westdale Drive home early Thursday.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Disturbing 911 calls are revealing more of what happened in a deadly home invasion on Westdale Drive in High Point on Thursday.

Operator: "High Point 911. Where is your emergency?"

Caller: "...got shot. I'm hiding in the bathroom. I don't know if anyone is in the house."

Operator: "And you don't know if anyone was shot, correct?"

Caller: "Yes, somebody was yelling, 'Help!'"

Operator: "Somebody was shot?"

Caller: "Yes! Will you please, please hurry?"

The call came in after a suspect or suspects shot and killed 27-year-old Kristian Tillman-Little.

Police said two people were kidnapped in Kernersville early Thursday morning. They said the suspects drove to High Point, broke into a home on Westdale Drive, and shot and killed Tillman-Little inside the home.

Police said the two people who were kidnapped escaped from the car and began banging on doors, asking for help.

Investigators believe the home was targeted and this was not a random act.

As of Friday morning, the suspects are still on the loose.

Police are asking for neighbors in the area to check their doorbell cameras for anything that may help find the people who did this.

