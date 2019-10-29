WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a different incident.



Winston-Salem Police say they're investigating after a man was shot in the city.

The call came in at 12:07 p.m. on Pittsburgh Avenue.

The victim is described as a "young adult male."

The investigation is still ongoing and the situation is still developing. Follow us online and on-air for the latest.

