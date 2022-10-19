Man charged murder after firing gun through apartment ceiling, killing tenant above him

Investigators said 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones fired his gun at the ceiling during a domestic fight, killing the woman in the apartment above him.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Deputies charged a man with murder after they said he fired a gun toward the ceiling of his apartment, hitting a woman in the unit above him.

It happened at an apartment complex on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they found a woman dead in her third-floor apartment.

Investigators said a second-floor tenant, 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones, fired his gun at the ceiling during a domestic fight. They said the woman in the upstairs unit was hit and died from her injuries.

Jones was arrested and charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Deputies said this was not a random act of violence.

Jones is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.