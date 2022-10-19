x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged murder after firing gun through apartment ceiling, killing tenant above him

Investigators said 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones fired his gun at the ceiling during a domestic fight, killing the woman in the apartment above him.
Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
Amonte Zariq Jones

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Deputies charged a man with murder after they said he fired a gun toward the ceiling of his apartment, hitting a woman in the unit above him.

It happened at an apartment complex on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they found a woman dead in her third-floor apartment. 

Investigators said a second-floor tenant, 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones, fired his gun at the ceiling during a domestic fight. They said the woman in the upstairs unit was hit and died from her injuries.

Jones was arrested and charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. 

Deputies said this was not a random act of violence.

Jones is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. 

OTHER CRIME STORIES

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Raleigh mass shooting suspect's parents release a written statement

Before You Leave, Check This Out