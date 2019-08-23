GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman is warning other drivers to watch out for flying debris after an unknown object hit and smashed her car window during a severe storm.

Angela Safrit said she was driving on Cotswold Ave in Greensboro Thursday afternoon when the frightening episode occurred.

"It was raining so hard and debris was flying all around," said Safrit. "I’m not sure what hit my car window."

The rear windshield of her Lincoln minivan was smashed, leaving a gaping hole.

Safrit said there was nothing inside the car afterward, so she isn't sure exactly what caused the damage.

She plans to get the damage repaired on Saturday.

"Please tell people to watch for flying debris," Safrit wrote in a Facebook post to WFMY News 2 cautioning other drivers.

