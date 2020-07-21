Alamance-Burlington Schools pivots from initial back-to-school plan

Alamance-County Schools superintendent will recommend remote learning to begin the year at the ABSS board meeting Thursday.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-County School's superintendent will recommend remote learning to the district's board to begin the school year. The recommendation turns from the school district's initial back-to-school plan, announced last week.

ABSS Superintendent Dr. Bruce Benson made the announcement Tuesday morning. He said on Thursday he will recommend schools begin the year operating under North Carolina's 'Plan C' to the district's board of education. Plan C features remote learning for students.

This is a shift from Alamance-Burlington's initial back-to-school announcement where students would follow a learning schedule staggering in-person attendance. However, a board of education member Patsy Simson said the board never voted on that decision.

Benson said he will recommend ABSS eventually transitions to in-person learning for students following Plan B guidelines. He hopes the potential transition period will take place as soon as nine weeks from the start of the school year.

Benson said he expects the school board to support his recommendation. The board will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday to officially review Benson's recommendation and decide. Until the board votes, ABSS will remain under its initial AB plan.

A statement from Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education chair Allison Gant said Benson was given the authority to make plans without their approval.

Simpson said the board gave Benson the authority to make the initial back-to-school decision in March in order to react quickly to the state's public health announcements.

"On items that require a fast turnaround, not knowing we would be where we are today with having to decide about school," Simpson said.

Last week, ABSS announced students would return to schools under a Plan B model operating on an A-B day schedule.



The new schedule meant one-half of students would attend class at their school on Monday and Wednesday and on alternating Fridays. The second half of the students would attend class at their school on Tuesday and Thursday and alternating Fridays.

The district initially planned for students to work on lessons created by their teachers at home.

School leaders said they would distribute technology devices to students.

Watch the full press conference: