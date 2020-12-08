Guilford County Schools employee tests positive for coronavirus

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools confirms that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.
The person is a school nutrition worker and participated in an in-kitchen training.
All nutrition staff who were potentially exposed to the ill worker have been contacted by the health department.
Officials said the school area was deep cleaned and sanitized and safe to reopen the next day.
According to Guilford County officials, any employee who tests positive will not return to work until they are cleared by a doctor or the public health department.