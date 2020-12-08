Guilford County Schools employee tests positive for coronavirus

The school system says the employee will stay home until they're cleared to return.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools confirms that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The person is a school nutrition worker and participated in an in-kitchen training.

All nutrition staff who were potentially exposed to the ill worker have been contacted by the health department.

Officials said the school area was deep cleaned and sanitized and safe to reopen the next day.