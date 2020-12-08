'A lot of uncertainty' | Guilford County Schools teachers return to campus ahead of the first day

Teachers are preparing for a Monday return to remote learning but there's still a lot of unknowns.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The majority of Guilford County Schools teachers returned to their classmates Wednesday and back to school looks much different this year.

"Walking into the building, getting our temperatures checked and just rushing off to our classroom," Bessemer Elementary School teacher Quashon Southern said.

The first day back on campus usually gives teachers a chance to catch up with their co-workers but Southern spent the day alone in her classroom in virtual staff meetings.

"From the moment we walked in at 8 a.m. we have literally been on the computer," Southern said.

That, of course, is also the way they'll teach for the first nine weeks of the school year.

"For Swann Middle School what we're doing is, specific days are designated for specific subject areas and so for example for math, my days are Mondays and Wednesdays," Swann Middle School teacher Mariah Morrow said.

Morrow said they don't want to overwhelm students as remote learning begins, so they'll use recorded lessons the first few weeks while they get to know their students.

Teachers are learning who those students will be this week.

"We actually have gotten to peek into Powerschool to see the names of our students," Morrow said.

"I have 23 students on my roster," Southern said.

There's still a lot to do to make the first day run smoothly.

"Trying to find that content and input it into Canvas so that the kids can have access to it on Monday has been a tad bit of a challenge," Southern said.

Many questions remain about the school year-- including how will students be fed.

The district's feeding program is scheduled to end august 31st and leaders said during a Tuesday school board meeting that they're not sure they'll be able to feed all the students who rely on the program after that.

GCS knows the need is great. This summer they've fed three times the number of students they have in years past.

All summer they've brought the meals into neighborhoods in need but that may change without help from the Federal Government.

"Without a waiver, we will no longer be able to use school buses and transportation workers to distribute meals to our most impoverished neighborhoods," Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said.

These waivers come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch program.

The state received waivers for grab and go pick up sites but Contreras said that may not be enough for families who don't have transportation.

Plus, once school starts, the district will only be able to distribute meals to students who qualify for free or reduced meals.

"While these rules usually are handled quickly and discreetly when students are eating in a classroom or school cafeteria, it will be more difficult to do so curb-side and may serve as a barrier to participation in the program," Contreras said.

These types of concerns are at the top of mind for teachers getting ready for the first day.

"I really feel very uneasy. A lot of uncertainty about what Monday is going to look like. I'm not sure, there's just a lot of unanswered questions," Southern said.

Southern and others hope to calm some of that uncertainty for parents as they get to know their classes.