'High Point Schools Partnership' honored six of the most dedicated students in the city.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Across the Triad teens are prepping for summer, and for many of those students, that means taking that next step after high school.

Graduation season also brings a time to reflect on the achievements these students have reached, especially during the difficult last two years.

Whether it be magnificent service to the community, overcoming traumatic adversity, or excelling in the classroom, today the High Point Schools Partnership honored six of the most dedicated students in the city.

Matt Thiel is a co-chair for the High Point Schools Partnership and is one of the creators of this annual ceremony. Today, he told me this event is about investing in our community's future by recognizing these students.

"Education is everyone's business, and we're here to recognize these students and these schools as the future of our community. Our future is bright and sound. These students are six people but they represent the hundreds and hundreds of marvelous stories going on in our public schools every single day."

One of those students is High Point Andrew senior Marcell Bailey, he told me that this type of recognition makes it feel like he's seen.

"This is what I work for. I've put a lot into this, on and off the field, on and off the mat, in the classroom, and just being recognized feels great, because a lot of people don't get recognized for what they usually do."

And that is exactly why these students like Penn-Griffin senior Hannah Covey were chosen.