Micheal Logan escorted out, William J. Goebel sworn in as District 3 GCS Board representative

This was Logan's fifth attempt at filling the vacant seat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education was filled, but not after an eventful day at the board meeting on Tuesday.

William (Bill) J. Goebel was voted by board members to be the new District 3 representative for the Guilford County Board of Education.

Last year, Republican Pat Tillman left the board after he was elected to the county commission.

The county’s Republican party nominated Michael Logan to fill the seat, but the Democrat-controlled board repeatedly rejected his nomination.

Republican state lawmakers decided they were going to intervene.

Guilford County Representative Jon Hardister filed a bill that would change the way the board filled vacancies.

"The amended law states that if the vacating board member was elected as the nominee of a political party, the county political party executive committee shall provide the name of an individual in writing within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy,' according to Guilford County Schools.

In short, the political party of the outgoing member was able to put someone on the board without a vote.

On Tuesday, the school board again rejected Logan, saying the Republican Party didn’t properly nominate him as the new law required.

Due to this, the school's district attorney said that Logan was no longer a valid nominee.

After finding out he was not sworn in as a member for the fifth time, it caused an uproar and Logan was escorted from the board meeting by Sheriff's deputies.

Michael Logan the nominee for the vacant Guilford County Schools board district 3 seat was escorted out of the school board meeting after finding out he would not be sworn in as a member for the 5th time.

That led to the board selecting their own candidate and voting him in.

Therefore, Goebel was voted into the seat by the board, 6-2.

The board placed Republican William Goebel in the seat with a 6-2 vote.

