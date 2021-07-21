Newly hired teachers in Guilford County Schools could earn $20K bonus

The bonus is available for newly hired teachers who meet specific criteria and agree to work three years in one of the district's lowest-performing schools.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is about how different Triad school districts are handling mask guidance for the upcoming school year.

The school year is right around the corner and Guilford County Schools (GCS) is offering newly hired teachers who meet specific critera some additional money.

Those newly hired teachers in could earn a $20,000 bonus. The school district announced they are will to pay a premium to put teachers into the schools that need them the most.

According to GCS, a $20,000 signing bonus is available for newly hired teachers who meet specific criteria and agree to work for three years in one of the district's lowest-performing schools.

The bonus is paid by using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

Teachers will need to show two consecutive years of student growth data indicating that they are highly effective teachers. Elementary and middle end-of-grade test data and high school biology, math and English end-of-course data is eligible for consideration.

“This bonus is just one step in our plans to recruit, retain and reward our staff,” Kyva Jones, GCS director of recruiting said. “We know that stellar teachers can make the greatest difference in our students’ academic recovery, and those teachers deserve to be paid accordingly.”

To receive the signing bonus, teachers must commit to teach for at least three years in one of the district’s 25 lowest-performing schools.

The application can be found online. Click here, for more details.