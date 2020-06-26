North Carolina teachers, school employees to get a one-time bonus

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in part, the "Legislature must make educator pay a top priority when they come back in September."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has signed nine bills into law including a bonus for teachers and school employees.

Bill 818: Compensation for Certain School Employees will allocate a one-time $350 payment to teachers and school employees.

Governor Roy Cooper said, “I signed this bill because it funds step increases for teachers that have already been promised, but it falls outrageously short on raises we need to give teachers and all school personnel like bus drivers and cafeteria workers. The Legislature must make educator pay a top priority when they come back in September."

Teachers were supposed to get a raise in the new state budget but that hasn't happened yet. So, instead of an across the board pay raise for all educators, under Senate Bill 818, they will get a one-time bonus.

Governor Cooper signed the other following bills into law:

