Guilford County Schools offer thousands of dollars in signing bonuses to recruit teachers

Teachers and substitutes can see a bonus to their paychecks if they come work for Guilford County Schools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Depending on the position, people joining Guilford County Schools could bring in a pretty chunk of change, if they plan to apply to be a teacher.

Here are some of the ads that Guilford County Schools pushed out on Facebook.

GCS Director of Recruiting, Alan Hooker, said it's the second year that Guilford County Schools will be adding in a hefty sign-on bonus for new teachers.

"We can't sit back on just to think that because a person graduates from college that they want to come be a part of our organization," said Hooker. "One thing that we do know is that universities graduate a smaller number of teacher education majors now, so we have to be creative in order to attract people here and educate them on how powerful it can be."

If you're a teacher and are willing to sign a 2-year contract, the district will add $10,000 to your paycheck as a signing bonus.

Applicants must hold a valid initial or continuing NC Professional Educator's License, teach in one of the 25 priority schools, and all subject areas are eligible for teachers who are new to the district.

The other option is if you hold a degree and 24 semester hours in a critical core area, like math or science at any district school. Again, this would mean agreeing to a 2-year commitment within the district.

What's not in the Facebook ad seen below, is a $20,000 sign-on bonus for teachers, but it's more refined.

Teachers with two years of effective EVAAS data and agree to teach at the school for three years will receive a $20,000 sign-on bonus. That data shows how effectively the teacher taught over a certain period of time.

The bonuses aren't just for permanent teachers, but also for substitute teachers.

To be eligible for a $1,000 monthly signing bonus, substitutes must accept substitute teacher opportunities through AESOP, work full-day assignments on all school days within the calendar month, and meet the performance and conduct expectations aligned with the school board policies.

Guilford County Schools special education teacher, Amy Harrison, said the bonuses are nice, but it would be nice to see current teachers get a pay raise.

"It's good because we need to attract the best and brightest to the education profession and not a lot of people are going into that profession now, but I do think that our veteran teachers do need some kind of compensations," said Harrison.

She said teachers receive stipends for filling in for teachers who are gone, but said it's difficult to manage the workload.

Among other big school districts, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said it's offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for teachers at select schools. It also has incentives like employee discounts and apartment application waivers.

Alamance Burlington said it's not offering bonuses.