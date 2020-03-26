WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department said it will enforce the stay-at-home order which begins Friday night.

Police said they will enforce the order first through education, dialogue while seeking voluntary cooperation from all residents and businesses.

They also said if voluntary cooperation is not achieved that the Winston-Salem Police Department is equipped to enforce the restrictions through citations.

The stay-at-home order takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

The order means all individuals currently living within the City of Winston-Salem are restricted to stay at their place of residence. However, you can leave your home only for essential activities, essential governmental functions, to operate essential business. You must also comply with Social Distancing while leaving the home for all essential activities, functions, and business.

What is and not allowed?

YOU CAN

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store.

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other health-care necessities.

Visit a health-care professional for medical services that cannot be provided online or over the phone (call first!).

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-through.

Care for or support a friend or family member.

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others.

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary.

Help someone to get necessary supplies.

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers.

YOU SHOULD NOT

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by the order.

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need.

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out.

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.

Leave your home except for essential travel and activities.

For full-list click, HERE.

