GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro (UNCG) has received a $6.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

This grant is not just a big deal for UNCG but also for two school districts including Rockingham and Surry County Schools.

The grants will do the following:

Provide residency for 80 master’s degree-level students

Add multiple professional development programs

Training for teachers so they can develop ways to integrate computational content and practices into K-12 instruction in the Rockingham and Surry school districts

Creates new Piedmont Teacher Residency Program (PTRP)

The PTRP program is an immersive teaching residency for high-need subjects and areas with Rockingham and Surry County Schools. The program will also help prepare 20 teachers per year to work in the partner districts’ schools that are in high need.

“This is truly transformational work,” said UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “Our faculty and students are committed to creating long-term, meaningful change in rural communities that need and deserve the highest quality public instruction. A project of such scope and magnitude would not have been possible without this award; we are grateful to the U.S. Department of Education for its generous support.”

FUN FACTS ABOUT UNCG

UNCG has a $1 billion economic impact on the Piedmont Triad

94% of undergraduates are from North Carolina

75% of alumni stay in North Carolina

35,000 alumni live within 25 miles, 80,000 within 100 miles

125 Plus undergraduate areas of study

100 plus master's and doctoral programs

