Wake Forest University president Nathan Hatch announces retirement

Wake Forest University said president Nathan Hatch will step down after leading the school for 15 years. Hatch plans to retire in June.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University announced Tuesday university president Nathan Hatch will step down in his role at the end of this school year.

The university said Hatch will step down after leading the school for 15 years.

“With a grateful spirit for all that we have done together, I share that (my wife) Julie and I plan to retire from the university on June 30,” Hatch said in a message to the Wake Forest community.

Hatch planned to announce his 2021 retirement plans earlier this year.

The university president and Board of Trustees postponed the announcement back in March when the pandemic first started.

“While acknowledging there is more to be done to see to a successful end to the year, Hatch and the trustees felt now is the right time for the announcement,” the university said in a press release.

Hatch said it has been an “adventure of a lifetime” to lead the university.

“I continue on in these next months with many of the same emotions that have driven my time at Wake Forest – excitement for what we can accomplish for our students, enthusiasm for the ways we can explore and innovate within higher education,” Hatch said.

Gerald Roach, chair of the Board of Trustees, expressed his appreciation for Hatch’s leadership.

“President Hatch’s integrity, humility and unparalleled vision inspire our community and enhance our belief in the institution and one another,” Roach said.

School officials said Roach will oversee the search for the next president, which will start immediately. If needed, Hatch said he will continue to lead Wake Forest until a new president takes office, even if that extends past June.

