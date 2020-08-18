'We're all figuring it out as we go' | Randolph County School System kicks off both in-person and remote instruction

Many students across the Triad started the first day of the new school year at home - but Randolph County Schools welcomed some students back into the buildings.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Some Triad students returned to the classroom today with a handful of districts in the area starting off the year in-person. The Randolph County School System was one of them.

Though they're back in their seats - the first day of school still looked different than in years past: students and teachers wearing masks, classrooms with socially distanced desks, and entire class sizes cut in half.

The Board of Education for the district further reaffirmed this decision to hold in-person learning at Monday night's board meeting.

"We don't have all the answers, and there are things that we will figure out as we go, but the best thing about it is we took a chance. These kids are back in school. Let's hope this works out," said Chairman Gary Cook.

Brittany Waddell says it was tough for her fourth-grade son Kaleb to keep up with all the school work in the spring - after the switch to at-home learning for the remainder of the year. Now, with a new year and new material, she says he needs the structure and stability of in-person learning at Farmer Elementary.

"I was nervous about some stuff, but definitely he needs in-school, in-person interaction with the teacher."

Waddell says, since Kaleb is in Group A, he will also be in the classroom Tuesday, on the schedule for remote learning Wednesday through Friday. A district spokesperson confirms Group B will have in-person learning on Thursdays and Fridays, with remote learning Monday through Wednesday.

"When I talked to Kaleb today to ask him about how his day went, he actually said it went pretty well, which is a good thing!" she said, "He wore his mask all day long, and did not take it off other than for lunch, for recess, and for music."

Waddell says her son has been adapting to the changes well, and they're hoping every day gets a little bit easier.