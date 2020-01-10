Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to vote on re-entry plan Wednesday

Officials will vote on a re-entry plan that would start putting kids back in schools as early as October 26th.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will vote on a new school re-entry plan Wednesday. The plan, if approved, would begin to have students back in WS/FCS buildings as soon as Oct. 26, 2020.

The plan will be voted upon Thursday, Oct. 1.

The "Safe Return Plan: Staged Re-Entry Plan" proposes a tiered strategy of reintroducing people to schools. The 'Plan B' re-entry plan separates the people into two groups: teachers and students.

Teacher Plan B schedule, if approved:

October 5 - Nurses, firefighters, EMT

October 12 - Pre-K and Pre-K teacher support staff

October 19 - Grades K-3, 6 and EC Self Contained, EC-OCS, ESL Academy (ES, MS, HS)

November 2 - Grade 4, 5, 7, 8

November 30 - High School

Student Plan B schedule, if approved:

October 5 - Nurses, firefighters, EMT

As soon as October 26 - Pre-K and Pre-K teacher support staff

As soon as November 2 - Grades K-3, 6 and EC Self Contained, EC-OCS, ESL Academy (ES, MS, HS)

November 16 - Grade 4, 5, 7, 8

Testing January 11-21, as soon as January 25 - High School

Plan B: Elementary School Details

Grades Pre-K through 3rd grade would go back to attending school four days per week. Wednesday would be a flex, training, cleaning and/or remote day.

The days that are not in-person learning days would instead be remote learning days, according to the Plan B proposal.

Fourth and 5th graders would return to in-person learning two days per week.

Plan B: Grades 6-8 Details

Will be divided into 2 or 4 cohorts depending on school enrollment and using square feet per student at COVID occupancy. The four-cohort model would be reviewed before winter break.

Cohort schedule:

Plan B: Grades 9-12 Details

Would be divided into 2 or 4 cohorts depending on school enrollment and using square feet per student at COVID occupancy. The four-cohort model would be reviewed every two weeks. The use of the Career Center to reduce enrollment in four-cohort schools will be considered.