WS/FCS making changes after missing student investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for 'missing' students.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they are making changes after a 7-year-old with special needs disappeared from a school playground Tuesday.
It happened at Hall Woodward Elementary.
A little boy wandered away and was found safe in a wooded area two hours later.
The school district determined that fencing would help secure that playground. The school board will decide whether to fund that project.
The district also said they will look into all safety and supervision policies, and staff will be retrained.
