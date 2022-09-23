Security enhancements to begin at Guilford County football games

Guilford County Schools will require clear bags for anyone entering athletic events and everyone must go through touchless scanners.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will begin its new clear bag policy at athletic events Friday along with requiring all visitors to go through touchless body scanners.

The district announced last week that the bags must be clear plastic or vinyl and around 12 x 6 x 6, similar to a gallon-sized or smaller zip storage bag.

Officials said small clutch bags, diaper bags, and bags used for medical supplies, such as insulin pumps, will be allowed but may be searched.

GCS says this isn't a restriction on items visitors have previously been able to bring into stadiums or gyms, so a camera and other devices can be carried into games if they are not in their own bag.

"It will help our security go much faster in the lines," said Mike Richey, the executive director of emergency management for GCS. "It will make sure we are safe and secure, but the fans get to experience the game and not worry about security. They can focus on the game because they know coming in they are safe."

Starting Friday, game visitors will also be required to go through the touchless body scanners that the district has installed in all traditional high schools.

"One of the things we’ve promised as a school district is that we will continuously monitor the best practices and opportunities to improve security. That’s our promise," said Richey.

Last September, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools implemented a clear-bag policy at its athletic events.