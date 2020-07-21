2 Your Well-Being: Breaking down latest coronavirus numbers

We are looking at what the numbers mean and what we need to do to help stop the spread of the virus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are continuing to see record numbers of coronavirus cases across North Carolina, but what does that mean for you? In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we are looking at what the numbers mean and what we need to do to help stop the spread of the virus.

Cone Health's infectious disease specialist Dr. Cynthia Snider said she worries as the state reopens and people are gathering together for different occasions, people are placing themselves at risk for the coronavirus.

“Over the last week it’s been quite concerning,” Snider said. “We’ve had a daily count of over 2,000 cases in North Carolina.”

Snider said as more people do not adhere to wearing a face mask in public those numbers will continue to increase.

“We’ve had an increase in hospitalizations and we’re likely to see more deaths in the coming weeks,” Snider said.

Snider recommends practicing the 3 W’s: Wear, Wait and Wash in order to keep the number of coronavirus cases at a minimum.

Wear – Wear face masks and face coverings as much as possible when going out in public and when you’re around others

Wait – Social distance and stay 6 feet apart from others

Wash – Wash your hands frequently and as much as possible

The infectious disease specialist said wearing a mask is one of the simplest ways to overcome the spread of COVID-19.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoiding touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.