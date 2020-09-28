2 Your Well-Being: COVID-19 and fall festivities

No matter what you do, remember the 3 w's: wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait 6 feet apart.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year for fall festivities like trick or treating and going to pumpkin patches, but it all looks different this year because of the coronavirus.

Dr. Cynthia Snider is Cone Health's infection prevention medical director. She said no matter what you do, remember the 3 w's: wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait 6 feet apart.

When it comes to road trips, Dr. Snider recommends wearing masks when you are driving with people you don't live with like friends or grandparents.

When it comes to events like potlucks or bonfires, outside is always better than inside. Dr. Snider said there is a higher chance of spreading COVID-19 when everyone is inside especially if people are eating.

When it comes to Halloween, Dr. Snider said be smart. If you are handing out candy, package it little pre-made baggies and have trick-or-treaters grab them themselves.

If your kids are the trick-or-treaters, make sure you know where the candy is coming from and always remember to wash your hands. Dr. Snider also recommends getting together with your neighbors and plan out trick-or-treating so everyone knows where the candy is coming from and who handled it.