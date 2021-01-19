2 Your Well-Being: Where and how you can get a COVID-19 vaccine

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, everything you need to know about where to get a COVID-19 vaccine through Cone Health.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccination and prevention, including wearing a mask and washing your hands, are our best tools to fighting coronavirus. In fact, today was the first day of a joint vaccination clinic with Cone Health and Guilford County. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we talk about the latest in COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Amy Thompson is the chief pharmacy resident at Cone Health. She said today's event at the Greensboro Coliseum is part of an effort to expand testing across the triad. They vaccinated a thousand people today and expect similar numbers tomorrow.

When it comes to who can get a vaccine, the state changed its roll-out plans. Dr. Thompson said right now they're vaccinating the first two groups including health care workers with in-person patient contact and long-term care staff and residents, and anyone 65 and older. Group three is frontline essential workers who aren't in group one. Group 4 is adults at high risk of exposure and severe illness and non-medical essential workers like lawyers, bank tellers, and engineers. Group 5 is everyone else.

You also do not need to provide any personal financial information to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Thompson said you might be asked to show your health insurance card but the shot is free, regardless if you have insurance or not. Dr. Thompson also warned about scams targeting people looking to get a vaccination. Again, it does not cost anything to get a COVID-19 shot.