'It's all hands on deck' | More than a thousand people vaccinated in first day of Greensboro Coliseum clinic

Cone Health and Guilford County began coronavirus vaccinations for people 65 and up at the Coliseum's Special Event Center Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than a thousand people age 65 and up received doses of the coronavirus vaccine at the Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday.

The clinic was the first of several to be hosted by Guilford County and Cone Health inside the Special Events Center at the Coliseum.

Cone Health said 1,034 people were vaccinated through their appointments. WFMY News 2 is waiting to hear how many people were vaccinated by the county.

It's the largest amount of patients Cone Health has been able to vaccinate in a single day. Daily vaccinations at the Green Valley Campus were around 250 doses.

There was a price for the high amount of patients--Cone Health said the wait time for their patients was about an hour and 20 minutes.

Cone Health Chief Pharmacy Officer Dr. DeAnne Brooks said it took a lot of help to get everyone through.

"It's all hands on deck," Brooks said, "Folks who are typically in an office who are doing important work that has to get done they are actually out of their offices and here and helping us to improve what we're doing and hire people to help us do this work as well."

The clinic was by appointment only and no walk-ins were allowed.

"We have had some walkups that unfortunately we have not been able to honor because we do have people here who have made appointments and we have to make sure that we do have enough vaccine for everyone who's made an appointment," Brooks said.

Health officials know many are still trying to get their vaccines.

Guilford County appointments are booked through January 21 but the county is going to open registration availability online and over the phone Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Cone Health has a waitlist you can join to be notified when more appointments open up.

Brooks said some of their patients have scheduled more than one appointment. She asked people not to do that because it takes up space for others who are trying to get scheduled.

Second dose appointments are scheduled before people leave the Coliseum at their first appointment.