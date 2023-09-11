COVID, flu, and RSV: What you need to know

Everything you need to know about COVID, flu, and RSV and who can get vaccinated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler weather has us all thinking about respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV and the vaccines that protect against them. Cone Health has tips on how we can all stay healthy.

COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration signed off on updated COVID booster shots Monday. The next step is for the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to vote on the shots on Tuesday before they become widely available in pharmacies and doctor's offices. The new booster could become available as early as this week.

FLU

There is a new flu vaccine for the 2023-2024 flu season. The CDC says one of the four strains of flu it protects against has been updated from last year’s flu vaccine. Experts recommend getting the flu shot in September or October.

You can message your primary care doctor in MyChart to ask about getting the flu shot.

RSV

RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be more serious in infants and older adults. Cone Health recorded a high volume of RSV cases in children last year.

Right now, RSV vaccines are approved for adults 60 and older and for pregnant women. There isn’t currently an RSV vaccine that can be given directly to children.

Be sure to talk to your doctor about an RSV shot, if eligible.