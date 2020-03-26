GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Kontoor Brands worker has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The employee who tested positive works at the Greensboro World Headquarters. The company said the employee has since been working remotely after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. The company has notified employees who were in contact with the worker prior to the symptoms appearing and has asked them to self-quarantine. They’re also deep cleaning offices out of an abundance of caution.

Most employees at Kontoor have been working remotely since March 17, 2020. The company said it will closely monitor coronavirus developments and adjust their response.

