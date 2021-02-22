NC COVID-19 Blog: Teachers eligible for vaccine starting Feb. 24

Get the latest updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force on the vaccine supply in North Carolina and find out where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest updates on COVID-19 and vaccine supply from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Click here to find your spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Key updates:

Beginning Feb. 24, North Carolina will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to Group 3, teachers and those who work in school or childcare settings.

In Guilford County, the health department will focus on Group 3 vaccines. Cone Health will continue vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2. Guilford County's plan is to vaccinate around 10,000 teachers in the next two weeks.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2021

8:30 a.m. -- Alamance County will open more COVID-19 vaccine appointments this morning to be scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23. The phone line for the health department will open at 8:30 a.m. The number to call is 336-290-0650. The appointments are for anyone in groups 1 or 2 - frontline healthcare workers or adults 65 and older.

