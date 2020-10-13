Meals on Wheels looking for volunteer delivery drivers

Before COVID-19 hit, a little more than 400 seniors were signed up for the program. Now, more than 700 seniors have signed up for meals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Carolyn Henley is in some ways a creature of habit. For the past 10 years, she has spent at last two or three days every week delivering meals to senior citizens.

“Why do I do it? I just love doing it,” Henley said.

Senior Resources of Guilford runs the Meals on Wheels program serving seniors in the community. The program provides meals to seniors in need. The need right now is enormous.

“The number of calls we receive has almost quadrupled. We are working non-stop to try and get those individuals into services as quickly as possible,” Senior Resources Director of Development and Communications Angie Wilson said.

Last year, the program delivered meals to almost 120,000 seniors. This year, the need is much greater. Before COVID-19 hit, about 420 seniors were signed up on the program. As of this week, there are more than 700, and the waitlist is long.

“The reality is until we have the volunteers to deliver the meals, we really can’t tell (callers) when they can expect to receive meals,” Wilson said.

A recent grant has helped provide the necessary funding to purchase the meals but finding volunteers to deliver has proven challenging.

“Most of the volunteers in the past have been individuals that fall into one of the vulnerable categories, so they stay at home now to protect themselves,” Wilson said.

Henley continues to do her part delivering meals to several longtime recipients and now a lot of new ones.

“I think we all need a purpose in life. I think this gives me a purpose,” Henley said.

In the 10 years she has been delivering meals, Henley figures she has put about 40,000 miles on her SUV, calling every mile worth it.