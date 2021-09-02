North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations down for 13 straight days

Cone Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations rate dropped to 135 from nearly 300 patients, the fewest since November 29.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's some good news about the fight against COVID-19 in the state of North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports hospitalizations are down for the 13th straight day.

Over the last month, North Carolina hospitals reported 1,621 fewer people hospitalized with COVID-19, with Sunday's total at 2,339.

Triad health experts said with this data, there is reason to be optimistic because of the outlook of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Over the past several weeks the number of patients at Cone Health decreased by 165 patients.

Cone Health's rate dropped to 135 from nearly 300 patients, the fewest since November 29.

"A few weeks ago we were touching at 300 patients, so we've seen a nice decline and of course we need to continue everything that we can to continue that decline," said Dr. Bruce Swords, Cone Health Chief Physician Executive.

Officials said numbers are decreasing most likely because people aren't gathering like they were doing over the holidays.

They said with the community's help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and if the numbers continue showing a steady decline, Cone Health will potentially not exceed capacity in the next four months.

"There is data that suggests that more people are wearing masks and fewer people are traveling and more people are staying at home," Dr. Swords said.

Dr. Swords hopes the number keeps going down.

"The way that we can do that is to wear a mask, stay away from each other and when the vaccine is available, get it," he said.

Health officials also said the vaccine is already making an impact on the small population that has already received shots.

"Our need right now is more vaccines, both at Cone Health and in the community that we serve," Dr. Swords said.

The percent positive rate has also steadily dropped. The latest report shows it at 8.6% which puts it below the 10% threshold for the fifth day in a row.