Editor's Note: Video references stimulus money

President Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for North Carolina.

FEMA announced federal emergency aid is now available to the state. The emergency financial aid will help the state and local recovery efforts impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

FEMA said federal money is available to local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures. FEMA said additional designations could be made at a later date if requested by the state. FEMA did not reveal how much has been approved at this time.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

