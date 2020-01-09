COVID-19 cases reported at Southwestern Randolph High School

School officials sent an email to parents alerting them of the positive tests. Southwestern Randolph learned of the positive cases on Monday, Aug. 31 and immediately took action to protect individuals from being exposed.

In coordination with Randolph County Public Health, school officials alerted the people who may have been exposed. Any person who has been exposed has been told not to come to school or will be contacted by the leaders of Randolph County Public Health through their contact tracing process. Those individuals will participate in school remotely for the required 14 days they are required to stay off the campus, SWRHS officials said.