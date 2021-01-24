'I felt like I was punched in the gut' | More than 10k Cone Health vaccine appointments postponed, state cancels shipment

Thousands are put on Cone Health’s waiting list, waiting to find out when they can reschedule their appointment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10,400 people are suddenly scrambling to figure out when they'll get a coronavirus vaccine.

Friday, Cone Health announced they are forced to reschedule more than 10,000 vaccine appointments.



This comes after the state told Cone Health they would not receive any first doses next week.

It's a domino effect, now thousands of people are uncertain when they will secure a shot.

Kathy and Tom Kirkpatrick are among the thousands.

“I was very excited about the possibility of us getting our shots and by mid-February, we’d be safe to go,” Tom said. “We got grandkids and great grandkids we haven’t seen yet.”

The Kirkpatrick's will have to wait even longer to meet their great grandchildren.

After no luck getting an appointment with Guilford County, Kathy was excited when she got her husband an appointment with Cone Health.

But late Friday, Tom got an e-mail from Cone Health saying they’ll have to reschedule his appointment set for next Friday.

“It’s depressing to stay in the house all the time,” Kathy said. “And then you get hit with this too, it’s upsetting.”

Kathy got her first dose of the vaccine last week after an appointment opened up because of a cancellation.

“I’ll feel a little safer when I get the second vaccine,” Kathy said. ‘He’s not going to be and it's just, I’m upset and it's unfair they did that.”

Kathy called her friends Claudia and Emil Petronio to see if they got the same e-mail.

“Sure enough we had the e-mail that our appointments were canceled and I felt like I was punched in the gut,” Claudia Petronio said.

Claudia and her husband are among the thousands put on a waiting list.

The 77 and 87-year-old married couple both had appointments set for the 30th.

“We were set and ready to go, had our bags packed and everything,” Claudia said. “Not a thought anything was going to happen.”

Both the Kirkpatrick's and Petronio's are disappointed but said the only choice they have is to wait and not lose sight of their shot at hope.

Cone Health said if you're appointment is rescheduled you are on the top of their waiting list.

They'll notify you when you can get the vaccine.

