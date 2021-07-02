'It's a big relief' | 79-year-old gets first vaccine dose, original appointment postponed with Cone Health

Tom Kirkpatrick waited a little more than a week to get his first dose after his first appointment was postponed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's frustrating, coronavirus vaccine appointments are gone within minutes across the Triad.



Saturday, Forsyth County filled 900 appointment slots in about 30 minutes, but don't lose hope.

Cone Health is starting to reschedule vaccine appointments after they were postponed weeks ago.

With thousands of shots put on pause, the wait is now over for the Kirkpatrick family.

“I was a little skeptical about how long it was going to take,” said 68-year-old Kathy Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick and her husband Tom were surprised when they got a notification with Tom’s appointment details for Saturday.

Tom got his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 79-year-old got the shot a week after his original appointment with Cone.

“It was a big relief. No problems at all not even a sore arm,’ Tom said.

Tom sported his 'I got vaccinated' sticker while he spoke with WFMY's Itinease McMiller.



He said he was canceling the backup appointment he made in Concord for April.

Tom said he's trusting the process, and doesn't plan to make an extra appointment for his second dose.

“No I think they got their act together,” Tom said.

Cone Health received some of the nearly 5,000 doses given to the Guilford County health department.



They're being use to give shots to folks like Tom and thousands of others on their waiting list.

“I was very pleased. It was very smooth,” Tom said. “They did a good job.”

The state’s health system said Cone Health will receive nearly 3,000 first doses for the next three weeks.

In Randolph County shots were given out at the North Carolina Zoo.