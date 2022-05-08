1 injured after a Winston-Salem apartment complex shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was shot twice early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the shooting that occurred at Green Oaks Court Apartments around 2:00 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 33-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower leg.
Investigators learned he was attending a party when he stepped outside near the side of the building and was shot in the leg twice before going back inside.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.