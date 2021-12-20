15-year-old shot to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy died following a shooting in Winston-Salem.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said Edwin Hernandez-Medina died after he was shot early Saturday morning around 3:345 a.m. on Timlic Avenue. Police said he was found in a parking lot unresponsive from the shooting. He was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he later died. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.