2 charged in deadly Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two more people are charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Greensboro.

Police said on Nov. 29, Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, of Greensboro was shot to death on College Road in Greensboro. They said the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m.

Police arrested Timothy Lee Jones, 23, of Lumberton and Levan Laforrest Sanders, 38, of High Point who are both facing a number of charges. Jones and Sanders are charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact.

Two weeks ago police arrested a 17-year-old of High Point who was charged with first degree murder, two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, of High Point was also charged. He’s charged with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Griffin, Sanders and Jones were placed in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.