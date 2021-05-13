ACA marketplace premiums waived on taxes this season | Everything you need to know about the special enrollment period and Medicare enrollment

More than 1 million Americans have enrolled in a healthcare plan during the extended open enrollment period

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The deadline for the ACA special enrollment period *was* May 15th, but that deadline has been moved to August 15th so you're in luck!

Another change for policy holders is marketplace premiums have been waived for taxes this tax season.

TODAY on 2WTK, Morgan Campbell, Alliance Insurance Services, Laura Packard of Get America Covered, and Catherine Sevier of AARP NC join us to take your questions about enrollment and about Medicare. You can text your questions at 336-379-5775.

5 Vital Facts About Signing Up For Coverage at HealthCare.gov from GetAmericaCovered.org:

#1: Sign up by May 15th The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the greatest health insurance losses in American history.

#2: Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, 9 in 10 people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a $0 monthly premium.

#3: Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2021. Every year, plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.

#4: Accidents happen and people get sick. One trip to the ER could cost more than monthly rent. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.

#5: Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a quick call away. Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment now.

MEDICARE

Want to compare Medicare plans? Try Medicare.gov

“What's most important to understand ABOUT MEDICARE is when the open period enrollment is. it's the month of your 65th birthday plus 3 months prior and 3 months after. if you miss that window you will suffer a 10% penalty every 12 months and that penalty doesn't go away once you start, and you pay that higher premium for the rest of your life,” said Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial.

According to the Marketplace Website, you can preview 2021 plans and prices. Answer a few questions to see plans and estimated prices based on your income. Here is another help from the website:

If I can’t pay my premiums because of hardship due to COVID-19......