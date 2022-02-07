Valentine's Day Chocolates: Which gift boxes are the best? Consumer Reports does a taste test.

Chocolate staples like Godiva and Harry & David are rated low. Some of the best and fanciest chocolate boxes are under $40.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who doesn’t love chocolate? Chocolate for you. Chocolate for me. Chocolate for Consumer Reports staffers who worked hard sampling and evaluating boxed chocolates!

“It was not a dream job. Actually, some chocolates that have very good reputations are really terrible chocolates,” said Kevin Doyle, Consumer Reports Editor

For example, according to CR testers, Godiva’s Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box was described as “chewy,” waxy.” Evaluators called Harry & David’s Signature Chocolate Truffles “plastic-y”and “chalky.”

“A really good chocolate is going to be shiny, it’s not going to be dull, it’s going to be snappy, as opposed to sort of waxy or chewy, and in terms of flavor, sugar is not the first thing you should taste when biting into a good chocolate,” said Doyle.

His favorite was from Dandelion Chocolate, an artisanal company based in San Francisco. The Single-Origin Truffle Collection ($45) has rich, complex confections that topped everyone’s list. At last check, it was sold out, but there are other options from the Single-Origin collection.

If you want to woo a foodie, try the Vosges Haut-Chocolat Exotic Truffle Collection ($34). Fresh-tasting flavors like wasabi, macadamia nut, olive oil, and curry will please the adventurous palate.

Do you want to give a gift that’s sure to impress? As tasty as they are beautiful, the Formosa Bonbon Box ($31) would be a thrill to receive. One CR tester actually gasped when she opened the box. And your partner might appreciate the gluten-free, vegan, and alcohol-free options.

But maybe you want to give chocolate that will not just win, but also benefit your valentine’s “heart?” Give dark chocolate - the darker, the better.

“The cacao beans that are used to make dark chocolate contain flavanols, antioxidants that protect cells and help control inflammation.”

Think dark chocolate is too bitter? CR’s professional tasting panel found these high-cacao chocolate bars that are so tasty it will be easy to switch!

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Twilight Delight Bar / $2.90

Hu Organic Simple Dark Chocolate Bar / $6.70

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Bar / 60 cents