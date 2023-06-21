Eviction: Mediation program helps landlords & tenants in Guilford County, Greensboro & High Point

This program doesn't help pay back rent. Instead, it helps negotiate payment plans between landlords and tenants & offers free legal aid.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Renters and landlords, all too often seem to be at odds, which is where the Eviction Mediation Program at the Center for Housing & Community Studies at UNCG comes in.

“If you get an eviction hearing notice, come to court. Some people think I'm going to lose anyway, so why show up, well my thing is, if you don’t show up, you're definitely going to lose. But if you come to court and explain what's going on, or when you might get this paid, you might get a continuance,” said Renee Norris, Mediation Coordinator.

Guilford County has approved funding for a second year of the program. According to the program notes on the county agenda, from November 2022 to March 2023, there were 4,343 evictions on the court docket on the days the program set up help tables at the courthouse.



On those days, 31% of the cases were dismissed by the court or landlord and 18% were delayed.

The TEAM (Tenant Education Advocacy Mediation) Project sets up tables at the Greensboro Courthouse on Tuesdays from 9 am- 2 pm and again on Wednesdays at 2 pm. The High Point Courthouse table days are Mondays at 1 pm and Thursdays at 10 am. You can get free legal help and guidance.

The Mediation Program aims at keeping landlords and tenants out of court though and finding solutions before it gets that far.

Part of that is on the renter to ask for help as soon as they know they can't pay the rent.

“A lot of landlords will say my tenant never told me they were having a problem, they just stopped paying,” said Norris.

When someone calls the Mediation Program for help, it’s not to get money to tide them over, instead, it is to help negotiate a payment plan.

“I ask them, what is your plan? What do you propose to do, because I know if you don't have a plan, the landlord is going to be like, if you don't have a plan to pay me, I’m sorry, but I have my own bills to pay,” said Norris.

The Eviction Mediation Program helps renters and landlords communicate, negotiate payment plans, and helps in the relationship between the two. Hundreds of folks used the program last year, both tenants and landlords alike.