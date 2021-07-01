Snow is coming: 5 tricks to deal with the winter weather

Grab a garbage bag, a Ziploc bag, and a pair of socks, but don't even think about wearing a cotton t-shirt as a base layer to keep you warm!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — BEFORE the weather kicks in, check out these 2WTK tricks that could keep you out of the cold, save you time and frustration.

#1 NO SCRAPING REQUIRED

Get a large kitchen trash bag and you cut it down the side. Open it up to cover the windshield. Hold it down with the wipers on the bottom... You can use a few rocks to hold it down at the top or close the sides into the door jam.

This bag collects all the snow. When you’re ready to leave, you don’t need to scrape anything, just simply remove the bags and the snow comes with it!

#2 COVER THE WIPERS AND SIDE MIRRORS

To keep your windshield wipers from freezing and becoming unusable to you, put a sock on them. Really.



Winter weather driving with there are plenty of slick spots. You don’t want to miss a driver coming up beside you. To make sure your side mirrors don’t need to be scraped put a Ziploc bag over them.

#3 “CATS” KEEPS YOU FROM BEING STUCK IN THE SNOW

C-- Clear out the snow from around the tires and the direction you're going.

A- Add traction underneath the front and back of the tires

T- Tire deflation, not a lot, just a little to give you better traction

S- Straighten your wheels. It's easier for the car to get a good grip that way.

What do you use for traction underneath your tires? Kitty litter if you have it but dry pasta will do in a pinch!

#4 LAYER, LAYER, LAYER. BUT NOT WITH COTTON

If you wear cotton, then that's just going to stick to you, and then the cold air is just going to make you cold, so you're going to stay cold. Instead, moisture-wicking materials will pull the sweat away and keep you drier and warmer.





#5 WINTER WEATHER MEANS I DON’T HAVE TO GO TO WORK, RIGHT?

Nope. If the Governor calls a state of emergency due to the snow,

can my employer still make me come to work?

Yes. North Carolina is an employment-at-will state, meaning your boss can require you to be at work regardless of what it looks like outside.